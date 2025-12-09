GO BACK: Migrant who ‘fled’ Iran now DEFENDS its Islamist regime

On Sunday, I attended a grassroots barbecue in the heart of Melbourne’s Jewish community, organised by the Lions of Zion. My aim was simple: enjoy a sausage and see if any protesters who had been threatening the event online would actually show up.

It didn’t take long before I noticed a man with an Islamic tattoo filming himself and mocking the group. I approached him to understand what he was doing. He immediately insisted he had “no problem” but it didn't take long for his mask to slip.

It was clear that there was a stark divide between his views and those of some other Persian-identifying Iranians attending the barbecue, who were there in solidarity with the Jewish community.

The discussion spiralled into his broader allegiance. He repeatedly claimed loyalty to Iran and defended the current regime. He admitted he came to Australia as an economic refugee 20 years ago but insisted his identity as an Iranian remained primary.

What was crystal clear was the difference between Persians and Iranians who identify with the secular, rich heritage of Persia and those who align with the current Islamist regime. While the former embrace Australian values and the safety of the Jewish community, the latter bring an ideology that is incompatible with liberal democracy.

At the end of the day, the encounter highlighted the very real challenges of migration and integration. Australia is a free country, but with freedom comes responsibility. Those who support regimes that propagate violence abroad must reckon with the implications of bringing those views here.