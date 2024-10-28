Adviser to B.C. Premier David Eby named as Chinese Communist Party collaborator

Ding Guo, a journalist who advises B.C. NDP Premier David Eby, was outed in a press conference Monday which also revealed the names of four parliamentarians “wittingly or unwittingly” working with Chinese officials to influence Canadian politics.

The revelations about the potential Chinese influence around Eby comes weeks too late for British Columbia voters, who cast ballots in a hotly contested election which remains too close to call. However, pending the outcome of two recounts, Eby remains, as of now, premier by just two seats.

Participants in the Ottawa press conference included Independent MP Kevin Vuong, investigative journalist and “Wilful Blindness” author Sam Cooper, senior fellow at Sinopsis Dr. Charles Burton and former CSIS Asia-Pacific desk chief Michel Juneau-Katsuya.

Cooper detailed the ties between Gao, CCP-linked organizations and a series of politicians:

My book recounts reporting on a 2020 tape recording provided to me where Senator Yuen Pao Woo is heard in a 47-minute private briefing with the Canada Committee 100 Society. This group included Conservative Senator Victor Oh as an advisory member, along with an individual officially listed in a Chinese United Front overseas leaders group. The Canada Committee 100 Society is led in Vancouver by Ding Guo, a journalist who is also an advisor to British Columbia Premier David Eby. Other journalists participating in this tape-recorded meeting with Senator Wu later supported Liberal candidate Parm Bains in 2021. Baines had told these journalists he opposed Kenny Chu's foreign agent registry bill, describing it as an exclusionary policy. Ding Guo was also reportedly involved in the 2022 Conservative Party leadership race.

The Foreign Interference Commission, helmed by Justice Marie Hogue, wrapped a second round of hearings last week. At the onset, however, Hogue told Canadians she would not be revealing the names of eleven parliamentarians identified in the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report as collaborating, knowingly or unknowingly, with foreign states.

Eby had previously asked the Prime Minister’s Office to dig into the backgrounds of provincial candidates, including his own New Democratic Party members, according to documents produced at the Foreign Interference Commission.

Four of the eleven parliamentarians alleged to have been named in the NSICOP report earlier this year were also named in Monday's press conference: Liberal MPs Parm Bains and Mary Ng, Liberal Senator Yuen Pau Woo, and Conservative Senator Victor Oh.