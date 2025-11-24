‘Welcome to Country’ GRIFT EXPOSED at AFLW final

A Welcome to Country delivered before the AFLW preliminary final in Ipswich has ignited a firestorm across social media and talkback radio, with fans slamming Aboriginal elder Louisa Bonner for hijacking the moment for political messaging and self-promotion.

The ceremony, delivered ahead of the Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues clash, started in conventional fashion before taking a sharp turn that left many spectators stunned. Clips of the speech quickly circulated online, sparking fierce debate about what the role of a Welcome to Country should be.

Bonner opened with a customary acknowledgement, saying: “Thank you very much for the lovely introduction,” and introducing herself as a representative of the Ugarapul, Jagera, Turrbal and Darumbal peoples. She outlined the boundaries of Yuggera country, where the match was held.

But moments later the tone changed as she launched into broader political issues. “Before proceeding with today's formalities, I wish to briefly address a national crisis affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children and young people in youth detention,” she said.

She went on to lecture the crowd about the “ongoing impacts of colonisation and systemic racism,” referencing sovereignty, human rights obligations and the Closing the Gap framework. She also compared Australia to New Zealand and American Native communities, saying they were “leading in these areas.”

The backlash intensified when Bonner began promoting her organisation. “Narungga Limited's programs align with this responsibility by prioritising care, respect and cultural authority across all generations,” she said, later adding: “If you wish to discuss us, catch up with me afterwards. Here's my business card.”

Among those criticising the ceremony was former Indigenous politician Warren Mundine, who argued it had strayed from its purpose. “Why don't they go and look at the Macquarie Dictionary or whatever, and look up the word welcome,” Mundine said. He added that Bonner’s speech became “a political statement” and “an advertisement for her business.”

3AW presenter Tom Elliott also blasted the moment, calling it “extraordinary” and “completely inappropriate before a football game,” insisting “the AFL needs to have a good, long, hard look at itself.”