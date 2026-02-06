After Venezuela, could Cuba's dictatorship fall next?

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra speculated on why he believes that the Communist regime in Cuba established by Fidel Castro could be on its last legs.

“I really think Cuba is going to fall in a matter of days or maybe weeks,” he said. “It is so weak, it is so demoralized,” he continued, noting the Cuban population is “physically hungry” and “literally crumbling.”

The U.S. operation to capture Nicolás Maduro has had an impact in South America and Caribbean, he said. Trump's approval of the strike, and its flawless execution, has shaken things up.

“Others in the region are looking around and realizing things are a little different now,” he said, recalling how Colombia's socialist president has changed his tune, even visiting President Donald Trump at the White House recently.

“Look at the domino effect here,” Ezra said, praising Trump's actions in the Western hemisphere. “You had El Salvador, which is a key friend and ally to Trump. You've got Javier Milei in Argentina, you've got this wave of freedom-loving, pro-America leaders sweeping Latin America and ousting Iran and Russia and China from all these places.”

Dreaming of success in not only Cuba, but places like Nicaragua and Brazil as well, Ezra encouraged viewers to “imagine an entire hemisphere free of communism, free of Russian and Chinese and Iranian meddling.”