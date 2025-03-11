Albanese’s failure locks Australia out of Trump tariff deal

Anthony Albanese’s inability to secure a tariff exemption for Australian steel and aluminium exports has been confirmed by the White House, spotlighting a diplomatic misstep worsened by past controversies.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Donald Trump rejected Albanese’s plea, stating, “American-first steel. And if they want to be exempted, they should consider moving steel manufacturing here.” The 25 per cent tariffs kick in tomorrow in the U.S., leaving Australian industries exposed.

The decision follows Albanese’s repeated attempts to negotiate a carve-out, a privilege Australia enjoyed under Trump’s prior administration. However, relations with the incoming Trump administration have likely soured due to earlier remarks from Albanese, Ambassador Kevin Rudd, and former PM Malcolm Turnbull. Albanese once labelled Trump’s 2016 campaign a “circus,” while Rudd called him “nuts” and a “disgrace.” Turnbull didn’t hold back either, branding Trump a “bully” unfit for office. These barbs, resurfacing recently, appear to have torpedoed Australia’s leverage.

Anthony Albanese sent Kevin Rudd to Washington as ambassador.



No wonder Trump wouldn't exclude Australia from tariffs. Why would he?



Both Albo and Rudd have said some rotten things about Trump.

Despite the government’s claim it’s still in “discussion” with the U.S., a spokesperson admitted, “The government has been working hard at all levels to secure an exemption,” yet offered little beyond, “We remain in discussion with the United States Administration, and will have more to say.” Trump had hinted at flexibility in a mid-February call, saying, “And I told (Mr Albanese) that that’s something that we’ll give great consideration to.” But hopes faded when trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Australia of “crushing, just crushing — with the help of China — our aluminium sector.”

Malcolm Turnbull - a terrible Prime Minister of Australia - arrogantly taking on the President of the United States, not doing Australia any favours at all…



Malcolm Turnbull - a terrible Prime Minister of Australia - arrogantly taking on the President of the United States, not doing Australia any favours at all…

This, on top of Rudd's Trash talking Trump for years… it's a wonder the President pays any attention to Australia at all

Opposition trade spokesman Kevin Hogan slammed Albanese, saying, “Albanese has failed Australian steel and aluminium workers.” He noted Albanese’s absence from face-to-face talks with Trump, unlike other Quad and AUKUS leaders. Housing Minister Clare O’Neil clung to optimism, insisting, “We still have a little bit of time and lots of discussions continuing to happen.”

Yet, with Trump escalating tariffs elsewhere — Australia’s diplomatic wounds seem self-inflicted, leaving its exporters to bear the cost.