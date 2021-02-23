Alberta church rebellion succeeding, no tickets issued at Calgary church service 

The Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary participated in a show of Christian civil disobedience last Sunday in protest of Premier Jason Kenney’s refusal to lift restrictions on Alberta churches.

It wasn’t just the lockdown law that brought congregants out, but also the recent arrest of Pastor James Coates from the GraceLife Church near Edmonton.

Coates was arrested for holding a church service in contravention of standing health regulations that restrict religious services, which courts have still not determined are constitutional.

Bylaw enforcement attended the scene at the Fairview Church on Sunday, but when Rebel News approached them to inquire as to what brought law enforcement to the church — the officers fled.

The four officers surveilled the church from a distance for over an hour, while they considered if it would be worthwhile to issue tickets to the congregants and pastor.

By the time the service had ended and the church was empty, no tickets had been issued by bylaw.