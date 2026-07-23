Alberta Fact Check: Can mail-in ballots compromise the Alberta referendum?

There are some controls in place to reduce fraudulent use of ballots. When a person mails in their ballot, it must be accompanied by a copy of approved identification such as a driver’s license.

The voter’s name will be checked off the electors list, and it will be found if there are multiple attempts to vote under that identity. The origin of the ballot request is also checked. In the case of the attempted voting fraud in Calgary in 2004, most of the ballot requests came from a single post office box, which raised alarm bells.

Scrutineers may register from the electorate and be present to observe the special ballot count. They may view but not touch the ballots as they are opened and can register objections if they feel they have seen improprieties such as a lack of identification provided in the returned ballot package or an inordinate volume of ballots coming from a single location.

In the 2023 general election in Alberta, special ballots accounted for 2.9% of the vote. A small, but not insignificant number.

Attempts may be made to submit fraudulent ballots, but it is difficult to game the system. Particularly when the ballots are compared to the electors lists for validation and when public scrutineering is allowed.

The credibility of Elections Alberta has been questioned over its apparent selective consideration of what is or isn’t a campaign regarding third-party advertising. The growing distrust from that issue could spill over into skepticism of the security of special ballots. The best way to address concerns will be for citizens to participate as scrutineers and provide oversight. Alberta’s system has traditionally been secure.