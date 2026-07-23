Alberta Fact Check: Can mail-in ballots compromise the Alberta referendum?
There have been zero confirmed cases of abuse involving special ballots since they became an option in Alberta in 1982.
Elections Alberta is now accepting applications for special ballots for the October 19th referendum. With new rules being applied to special (mail-in) ballots through Bill 54 in 2025, there are concerns of process abuse with the option. Are they secure?
Special ballots have been an option in Alberta elections since 1982, and there have been no documented issues of abuse with them, though there was an attempt in Calgary’s municipal election in 2004. The ballots are intended only to be used if a person is going to be absent from the province or otherwise incapacitated during the regular voting days.
Prior to the revisions to the Elections Act in Bill 54, a person had to state a reason for a special ballot request. Now, no reason needs to be given, and an applicant can simply fill out an online form through the Elections Alberta website. The impact of the change should be limited, as while a reason for ballot requests was required before, it was based on the honour system.
There are some controls in place to reduce fraudulent use of ballots. When a person mails in their ballot, it must be accompanied by a copy of approved identification such as a driver’s license.
The voter’s name will be checked off the electors list, and it will be found if there are multiple attempts to vote under that identity. The origin of the ballot request is also checked. In the case of the attempted voting fraud in Calgary in 2004, most of the ballot requests came from a single post office box, which raised alarm bells.
Scrutineers may register from the electorate and be present to observe the special ballot count. They may view but not touch the ballots as they are opened and can register objections if they feel they have seen improprieties such as a lack of identification provided in the returned ballot package or an inordinate volume of ballots coming from a single location.
In the 2023 general election in Alberta, special ballots accounted for 2.9% of the vote. A small, but not insignificant number.
Attempts may be made to submit fraudulent ballots, but it is difficult to game the system. Particularly when the ballots are compared to the electors lists for validation and when public scrutineering is allowed.
The credibility of Elections Alberta has been questioned over its apparent selective consideration of what is or isn’t a campaign regarding third-party advertising. The growing distrust from that issue could spill over into skepticism of the security of special ballots. The best way to address concerns will be for citizens to participate as scrutineers and provide oversight. Alberta’s system has traditionally been secure.
Cory Morgan
Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/