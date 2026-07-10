Alberta Fact Check: Canada's economy is cratering. Alberta is succeeding despite Ottawa.

Carney has presided over the worst first year of economic growth for any prime minister in Canada since 1963.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Canada's economy contracted during Mark Carney's first year as prime minister, according to Statistics Canada real GDP data. As the chart shows, Carney is the only prime minister since Lester Pearson in 1963 to post negative first-year economic growth.

Pearson's first year delivered nearly 7% growth. Pierre Trudeau's first terms were around 4%, Brian Mulroney and Jean Chrétien also topped 4%, Paul Martin approached 3%, and even Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau recorded positive growth.

Yet despite those numbers, a recent Nanos poll found 60% of Canadians believe Carney is doing a good or very good job managing the economy.

That disconnect helps explain why so many Albertans feel they're living in a different country. While much of Eastern Canada appears satisfied with Ottawa's economic management, Alberta has spent years absorbing the impact of federal policies aimed at its largest industry.

Despite carbon taxes, the Impact Assessment Act, the proposed oil and gas emissions cap, tanker restrictions and years of regulatory uncertainty that helped kill projects like Northern Gateway and Energy East, Alberta continues to attract billions in investment, produce record amounts of oil, maintain Canada's highest GDP per capita and generate much of the wealth that supports the national economy.

Imagine what Alberta could accomplish if Ottawa stopped getting in the way.

For many Albertans, Confederation no longer looks like an economic advantage. It looks like a brake on the province's potential. If Alberta can remain Canada's economic engine while burdened by federal policies that discourage resource development, how much stronger could it be with full control over its own taxation, regulation, natural resources and trade?

The Nanos poll suggests many Canadians don't see a problem. From Alberta, the problem is impossible to miss. Canada's economy is shrinking under Ottawa. Alberta is growing in spite of it.

That's why an increasing number of Albertans are asking a simple question: if we're already carrying the country, why should we remain shackled to policies that hold us back?

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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