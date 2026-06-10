Alberta Fact Check: No, Alberta independence is not a public health emergency

As support for Alberta independence continues to rise, opponents appear to be running out of economic arguments.

The latest attempt comes from columnist Stephen Maher, who suggests Albertans should consider the vaccine policies of independence supporters before voting in a referendum.

Sharing comments about vaccination rates and life expectancy, Maher asked: "What are the vaccine policies of the separatists?"

I feel this is something Albertans should consider as they ponder their upcoming referendum. What are the vaccine policies of the separatists? https://t.co/CZnQ4SWK6S — Stephen Maher (@stphnmaher) June 9, 2026

It's a curious question because there are no official vaccine policies of "the separatists."

The Alberta independence movement isn't a political party. It isn't even a single organization. It's a coalition of people from across the political spectrum united around one constitutional question: should Alberta remain in Canada?

Some independence supporters are vaccine enthusiasts. Some are vaccine skeptics. Most are probably somewhere in between, which happens to describe Alberta generally.

More importantly, Alberta already controls health care.

Under the Constitution, health care delivery, public health measures, vaccine programs, hospitals, and provincial medical policy are overwhelmingly provincial responsibilities. Ottawa does not run Alberta hospitals, administer childhood vaccination schedules, or dictate routine provincial health policy.

If Stephen Maher is worried about Alberta's vaccination policies, he doesn't need to wait for independence. Alberta already has the authority to make those decisions today.

The argument also relies on a familiar caricature. During the pandemic, media commentators often attempted to portray anyone concerned about mandates, lockdowns, border restrictions, or vaccine passports as "anti-vaccine." But millions of Canadians who received vaccines still rightly opposed coercive government mandates.

We will listen



If you're COVID-19 vaccine injured, you deserve to be heard



That's exactly what we'll do on September 8, 9, 10, 11



Apply to be a witness here:https://t.co/P4w0AbbrTL pic.twitter.com/8fiaQbfDmT — Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) June 8, 2026

Maher isn't debating the constitutional, economic, or democratic arguments for independence. Rather, he's changing the subject entirely.

Albertans are debating federal emissions caps, equalization, pipeline restrictions, resource development, regulatory barriers, and representation within Confederation.

Maher's contribution is essentially: "But what if some separatists have opinions about vaccines that I don't like?" It's an attempt to associate a political movement with a cultural stereotype.