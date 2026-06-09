Alberta Fact Check: Thomas Lukaszuk continues to claim his group didn’t want a referendum

Lukaszuk appears to be using the “big lie” strategy where it’s hoped that if a lie is told enough times, it eventually becomes the truth.

Cory Morgan
  |   June 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

Despite it being thoroughly proven to untrue countless times. Despite video showing Thomas Lukaszuk expressly saying he was petitioning to invoke a referendum on unity in Alberta.

Despite there being a document literally signed by Thomas Lukaszuk and filed with Elections Alberta stating that he is petitioning to put a question to a referendum.

Thomas Lukaszuk doggedly continues to lie and claim he never wanted a referendum. He told Lakeland Today, his Forever Canadian petition intended to have the legislature settle the issue without a referendum at all.

Lukaszuk appears to be using the “big lie” strategy where it’s hoped that if a lie is told enough times, it eventually becomes the truth.

Here at Alberta Fact Check, we will not allow Lukaszuk to get away with that tactic. We will counter his lie every time he utters it.

And so far, he has been the most prolific public figure to be fact checked by this publication. In fact, he has the honour of being the very first person fact checked by us.

Thomas Lukaszuk and his organization petitioned for and demanded that a referendum be held in Alberta. Full stop.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Cory Morgan

Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.

http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-09 12:05:31 -0400 Flag
    In other words, how to say you want a referendum without saying you want a referendum.