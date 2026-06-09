Alberta Fact Check: Thomas Lukaszuk continues to claim his group didn’t want a referendum

Despite it being thoroughly proven to untrue countless times. Despite video showing Thomas Lukaszuk expressly saying he was petitioning to invoke a referendum on unity in Alberta.

Despite there being a document literally signed by Thomas Lukaszuk and filed with Elections Alberta stating that he is petitioning to put a question to a referendum.

Thomas Lukaszuk doggedly continues to lie and claim he never wanted a referendum. He told Lakeland Today, his Forever Canadian petition intended to have the legislature settle the issue without a referendum at all.

Lukaszuk appears to be using the “big lie” strategy where it’s hoped that if a lie is told enough times, it eventually becomes the truth.

Here at Alberta Fact Check, we will not allow Lukaszuk to get away with that tactic. We will counter his lie every time he utters it.

And so far, he has been the most prolific public figure to be fact checked by this publication. In fact, he has the honour of being the very first person fact checked by us.

Thomas Lukaszuk and his organization petitioned for and demanded that a referendum be held in Alberta. Full stop.