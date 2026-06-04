Alberta Fact Check: Yes, there is a legal process for provincial secession

Serial NDP staffer Brian Topp wrote a scathing piece in the Globe and Mail that called for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to be “intellectually demolished”. It quickly descended into intellectual chicanery in stating there is no such “legal process required under the Canadian Constitution,” when it comes to a province pursuing independence.

While the process isn’t constitutionally entrenched, it is legally codified within the Clarity Act. Provincial independence may not be easy, but there is a legal path for its pursuit.

Topp’s rant went further where he called the Alberta premier “foolish,” “ignorant,” and “incompetent” and asserted that she needs to be demolished in the court of social media and on television.

Topp rambled on about Alberta’s last election loss for the NDP, referring to “Ms. Smith’s minority base of Americanized separatists” indicating his inspiration may be rooted more in partisan sour grapes than any real critique of the independence process or how Alberta’s premier is managing it.

Topp dismissed Albertan concerns saying, "There are no issues in Canada, anywhere, that justify breaking it up." Over 30 percent of Albertans beg to differ and with columns like the one Topp penned being released, we can expect that number to grow.

The only case Topp solidly made in his piece was in establishing the futility of Premier Smith’s pandering to federalists as she recently did with her claim it would cost $400 billion in transitionary expenses for the province to become independent. Premier Smith is going to be eviscerated by the Canadian establishment no matter what she says or does, so she may as well remain honest on the provincial independence issue.