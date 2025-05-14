Alberta freezes industrial carbon tax, what about removing it completely?

Premier Danielle Smith announced this week that Alberta is freezing its provincial industrial carbon tax at $95 per tonne ahead of a planned rise in 2026.

The decision stems from a desire to keep the province competitive in the energy market, particularly given trade tensions with the United States, the premier said.

“Our industry, from energy to agriculture, not only empowers our economy, but the wealth that they generate allows us to provide Albertans with the essential services they rely on from health care to education,” Smith told reporters.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the decision and discussed whether or not it was worth going a step further and removing the tax altogether.

“I applaud this,” Sheila said of the move, before continuing: “hear me out, how about zero?” The $95 per tonne freeze is still passed onto consumers, whether it's being done by Liberals or Conservatives, she added.

“The only real carbon pricing system that there is to be had is no carbon pricing system — zero, zilch, nothing,” said Lise.

“We are done participating in this grand charade that says the more you pay, the better the weather will be. No, we are en masse bowing out of this crazy wealth redistribution scheme.”