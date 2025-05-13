🔴 Carney's 'new' cabinet, Libs test anti-oil slogans, Media feared Poilievre win | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Liberal cabinet, as many familiar faces from Justin Trudeau's tenure remain, while a few new picks fill out the ranks.
Plus, the Liberals were testing out slogans to promote the party's emissions cap on oil and gas, as they try to drum up fears over pollution to target one of Canada's most prosperous industries.
And finally, with the Poilievre Conservatives taking aim at federal funding for media outlets, a new report is shining a light on concerns raised by the owners of the Winnipeg Free Press, who told shareholders that government policies could change in the run-up to the election, warning a new government might cut subsidies for new outlets.
