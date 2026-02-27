Alberta independence petition event held in Florida

A petition event connected to the Alberta independence movement was held this week in Florida as organizers gathered signatures in support of the province separating from Canada.

Supporters of independence say Alberta should have full control over its taxation, natural resources and economic policy. Many in the movement point to concerns over federal energy regulations and fiscal redistribution programs as driving factors behind the movement.

Under Canadian law, any move the province makes toward separation would require a clear majority of Alberta voters supporting independence in a referendum, followed by negotiations with the federal government.

The Supreme Court of Canada has previously ruled that secession would require a “clear majority on a clear question.”

Alberta separatist sentiment has surfaced periodically during times of political tension between the province and Ottawa, particularly over energy policy and economic authority. After 10 years of Liberal control over the federal government, which has brought in policies that have hindered the province's industry, these existing tensions have resurfaced.

While independence remains a minority position in most public polling, organized efforts continue to advocate for greater sovereignty. A referendum on the issue is expected to be held later this year.