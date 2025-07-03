Alberta needs a strong budget if independence on horizon: Kris Sims

During the United Conservative Party's 'The Courage to Listen Town Hall: Constructing the Framework for a Sovereign Alberta Within a United Canada', we interviewed each of the speakers, which you can find in this report.

One of those speakers was Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Sims highlighted the need for Alberta to balance its own budget to increase leverage during provincial-federal government negotiations, and as a precursor to departing Canada's confederation if it should occur.

"We have to understand how much things cost here at home too, so if you want to be strong you have to make sure you've got a good fortress," she explained.

"Even if Alberta were to declare independence, it's not as if everything is suddenly a lottery win, everything is still going to be a hassle, and it's still going to cost money," Sims added.

With a potential referendum in Alberta on leaving Canada's confederation expected in early 2026, preparation is underway from all interested parties. The Alberta Prosperity Project suggests they have enough pre-registered voters to initiate the referendum, once Premier Smith's bill changes have been ratified later this year. One of the APP's co-founders, Jeffrey Rath, suggests the time is ripe while the United States is led by President Donald Trump.

Premier Smith has warned Ottawa that the continuation of the Liberal Party's resource-economy-killing strategies will increase independence sentiment rapidly. As well, Prime Minister Mark Carney recently sought constitutional advice regarding legalities of Alberta's independence.

No matter which way independence winds end up blowing, Sims is absolutely right — we must do a better job managing our finances if our aim is autonomy.

Don't forget to check out our campaign — DoneGettingScrewed.com — for our latest reports on Western Canada's independence movement, and leave a comment below to tell us where you think this is all headed.