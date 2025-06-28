Sovereigntist movement on full display at UCP Calgary town hall

This past Wednesday, June 25, in Calgary, the United Conservative Party (UCP) hosted "The Courage to Listen Town Hall: Constructing the Framework for a Sovereign Alberta Within a United Canada," meant to address the Alberta Prosperity Project's proposed sovereignty referendum question and the growing percentage of Albertans in support of holding the referendum.

The event incorporated a variety of perspectives, from strengthening Alberta's position within Canada's confederation to calling for the end of the burdensome relationship.

We interviewed each of the speakers at the event, including:

Ben Trudeau, a long-time advocate for democratic reform, who explores how Alberta can exercise its constitutional rights to protect its public institutions and working-class communities.

Jeffrey Rath, who asks: What are the benefits of Alberta being within a united Canada versus an autonomous nation?

Canadian author Matthew Ehret, on what global finance and leaders like Prime Minister Carney mean for Alberta's autonomy. Who will truly benefit if decisions remain centralized in Ottawa?

Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who answers the question: What would Alberta's finances look like if they were managed solely by and for Albertans? What public investments could be prioritized—healthcare, education, sustainable energy?

Bruce Pardy, professor and author of the Alberta Declaration of Independence. He raises tough questions about government accountability, democratic legitimacy, and the bloated bureaucracies that overshadow public needs.

Dr. Michael Wagner, author of Time to Leave: Canada Cannot be Fixed. He argues that the status quo is unsustainable. Could a more democratic, equal society emerge from sovereignty?

Peter McCaffrey, president of the Alberta Institute. While traditionally focused on libertarian policy, McCaffrey contributes to the broader conversation about how sovereignty might create space for locally accountable governance.

Mitch Sylvestre, CEO of the Alberta Prosperity Project. As the organizer of the referendum initiative, Mitch outlines how the process aligns with the federal Clarity Act and why Albertans must have the democratic right to decide their future.

We also spoke with John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, whose organization showcased their work outside the main event room.

Most speakers have published written works, which can be found online. Let us know in the comments section below which speaker you found most interesting, and stay tuned at DoneGettingScrewed.com for similar reports on Canada's Western independence movement.