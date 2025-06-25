Alberta Separatism Debate: David Knight Legg vs. Keith Wilson

Political analyst David Knight Legg and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson debate Alberta's path forward as separatist sentiments rise in the province.

Rebel News LIVE! 2025 in Red Deer was headlined by a debate on Alberta's future — staying within Canada or carving a new, separate path forward — between political analyst David Knight Legg and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson.

Western Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges. From suffocating federal regulations and attacks on natural resources, to infringements on free speech, to the steady erosion of local and provincial autonomy, it has never been clearer: Western Canada must stand up and be heard.

Rebel News LIVE! is a one-of-a-kind, full-day gathering bringing together leading voices, activists, political figures, and concerned citizens to discuss the future of the West and where we go from here.

Whether you’re concerned about energy policy, property rights, cultural freedom, taxation, or Western representation, this event will offer insight, solutions, and — most importantly — an opportunity to connect and build relationships with like-minded Canadians.

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

