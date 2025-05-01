Alberta separatism 'just got real' after Carney's election win

Monday night saw the Liberals secure a fourth consecutive electoral victory, and with that, the flames of Western separation are being fanned. And, as Sheila Gunn Reid explained in a new Rebel News campaign launch, Albertans are Done Getting Screwed.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila and co-host Lise Merle discussed how Premier Danielle Smith altered legislation to make a referendum on separation a more attainable prospect, revising a policy that was brought in during Jason Kenney's former government.

“This isn't just about a referendum on separation,” Sheila explained.

“These are citizen-led initiatives on anything. Do you want to adopt your own provincial anthem? Do you want to change the provincial colours? Do you want to do a different flag? If there's enough citizen-led momentum, they can get this done on any issue,” she added, praising Premier Smith for lowering the threshold for the government to be held accountable on any issue.

Referendums give the people a direct voice, “and the government is bound by the decision of the people to follow through on the question that was asked,” said Lise, calling it an “incredible tool” for the public to push back.

The issue of Western separation is “politically difficult” for Smith, noted Sheila, “but she realizes that this is a thing a lot of Albertans care about.”

Supporting separatism “does not make you a monster,” replied Lise, highlighting how Quebecers sent a significant number of Bloc Quebecois MPs back to the House of Commons.

“If Quebec can do it, what's good for them is good for us,” added Lise, a resident of Saskatchewan, where support for separatism is also high.