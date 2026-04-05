Alberta takes a stand against immigration with new legislation

The Alberta government has introduced new legislation aimed at cracking down on immigration fraud and restoring oversight to the province’s temporary foreign worker system.

Bill 26 would expand provincial authority over employers, recruiters and immigration consultants involved in hiring foreign workers, requiring them to register and be licensed before accessing federal programs. The move is intended to curb fraudulent job offers, eliminate illegal recruitment fees and better protect workers from exploitation.

Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration of Alberta, Joseph Schow, said the changes are designed to ensure immigration aligns with Alberta’s labour needs and supports local workers and the economy.

Schow points to a sharp rise in temporary foreign workers as justification for the legislation. Alberta had about 45,000 permit holders in 2021, a figure that grew to more than 160,000 by early 2026, raising concerns about over-reliance on the program.

The bill would also give Alberta greater control over which employers can participate, in an effort to prioritize job opportunities for residents, particularly young people seeking entry-level work.

While immigration remains largely a federal responsibility, Alberta’s approach signals a growing willingness among provinces to intervene where they see economic impacts.

Bill 26 is expected to tighten oversight, reduce abuse of the system and rebalance the labour market toward prioritizing local Canadian workers.