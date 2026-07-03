Albertans' Day draws thousands despite media's 'separation anxiety' narrative

The mainstream media has been circulating articles about Alberta’s “separation anxiety” this Canada Day, quoting Canadians who don’t have a clue what Alberta's separation would really mean for them.

On Thursday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich were joined by independence advocate Cory Morgan to break down the tensions surrounding Canada Day in Alberta this year — including the Albertans’ Day event, which drew nearly 3,000 people who had no anxiety whatsoever about the upcoming referendum.

“The atmosphere of positivity was fantastic,” said Cory. “This was a festival. This wasn’t a bunch of… angry Albertan separatists griping and waving their fists… It was a group of people just really having a good time and celebrating Alberta.”

The discussion comes as an Alberta independence supporter holding an Alberta flag was attacked and pushed into traffic in Edmonton. Thankfully, he was not injured.

“This is how they react to seeing a guy waving an Alberta flag on a hockey stick — like with violence,” said Sheila.

“Hopefully it serves as a wake-up call to some of the people getting too hyped up,” said Cory. “That was just inches away from being far more tragic… The anger, I just get astounded by.”

Had the roles been reversed, the national outrage would likely have been enormous. Unsurprisingly, the clip has received little attention from the legacy media.