Albertans want to ban pornographic materials from schools, survey says

Concerned Alberta parents are beside themselves, having learned that sexually explicit materials are available in school libraries.

Following a survey finding that 18% of Albertans support access to certain educational materials for kindergarten and older students, Premier Smith was asked what her message would be to this group.

"I have to wonder if the individuals who responded that way had a chance to look at the materials," Premier Danielle Smith told Rebel News. "We made them available with a warning about graphic depiction."

An online survey conducted from May 26 to June 6 received 77,395 responses, indicating "significant and widespread public interest," the province announced Friday, June 20.

The Government of Alberta earlier called for the removal of sexually explicit books from school libraries on May 26, following parental complaints and a review of uncovered materials that were accessible to young children, sometimes kindergarteners.

Among the books identified, Maia Kobabe's graphic memoir, Gender Queer, containing explicit sexual content, was found in K–9 and high schools in Calgary and Edmonton.

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel, found in junior and senior high schools, depicts sexual nudity, suicidal ideation, and adult sexual relationships, including a scene about a father having "sex with teenage boys."

Blankets by Craig Thompson (K–9 schools) contains references to pornography, molestation, demeaning language targeting disabled individuals and minorities, and a character stating homosexuality is the "logical step" after pornography addiction.

A link to the full document confirms the province's assessment, showing pages of sexual dialogue, pornography references, and derogatory slurs.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announced a public consultation last month for new age-appropriate library standards following the discovery in Calgary and Edmonton-based schools.

It found that 42% of respondents believe sexually explicit content should "never" be accessible to children in school libraries. In contrast, 14% said "all ages" should have access, 4% favoured elementary school access, 18% middle school, and 22% high school.

"We will use this valuable input to guide the creation of a provincewide standard to ensure the policy reflects the priorities and values of Albertans," Minister Nicolaides told reporters June 20.

62% of respondents support parents reporting sexually explicit school library content. Librarians, teachers, and parents are most frequently named as decision-makers for age-appropriate materials.

Alberta's new mandatory guidelines for learning materials take effect in 2025/26, requiring school boards to publicly disclose library materials policies.

"The policy is all about… [making] sure that there's age-appropriate materials to teach kids about the basics of sexual reproduction at the right age—in the right way—and some of those materials were clearly inappropriate," Smith said Tuesday afternoon.

The content warnings issued by the government in reference materials were blunt: "Graphic content that may be disturbing to viewers and is not appropriate for young viewers. Viewer discretion is advised."

Premier Smith made clear there's "no benefit" in giving graphic sexual material to children, "before they're old enough to understand what they're seeing."

She lauded her government's approach, stating anyone who looks at the materials "would come to the same conclusion we have."