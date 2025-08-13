Albo’s Palestine virtue signal is going to BACKFIRE big time

Anthony Albanese’s latest move is being celebrated by Hamas terrorists — and that should worry every Australian.

Avi Yemini
  |   August 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Anthony Albanese stood before the cameras recently claiming “Hamas will oppose this decision” to recognise the state of Palestine. Well, he couldn’t have been more wrong.

Hamas doesn’t oppose it, they love it. One of its co-founders, Sheik Hassan Yousef, actually praised the Albanese government’s decision, saying it vindicates the October 7 attacks on Israel and proves their “armed resistance” works. In other words, the Prime Minister just gave terrorists a political win on a silver platter.

Albanese insists this recognition comes with “conditions” the Palestinian Authority agreed to,  like ending payments to families of terrorists or holding free and fair elections. Let’s be honest, those promises will never be kept.

This isn’t about peace. It’s a cheap stunt designed to appease his leftist and Islamist voter base and to take a passive-aggressive swipe at Donald Trump, all while being cheered on by the same gutless leaders who always fold to pressure.

Mark my words: This will backfire and Australia will be left dealing with the consequences.

