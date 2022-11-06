'It would be the apocalypse': Alex Epstein explains impact of Net Zero agenda at APP Calgary event

Klaus Schwab 'You'll Own Nothing, And You'll Be Happy' t-shirt Make a statement against Klaus Schwab, the globalists, and The Great Reset by purchasing this t-shirt! BUY NOW By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 9,147 signatures

On Thursday, October 28, the Alberta Prosperity Project hosted an event in Calgary featuring keynote speaker Alex Epstein. Epstein is an American energy expert, best-selling author and philosopher who advocates for the expansion of fossil fuels. His most recent book, Fossil Future, details ‘why global human flourishing requires more oil, coal, and natural gas — not less.'

As our world leaders are trying to rush in the fourth industrial revolution as part of the Great Reset agenda, the fossil fuel industry remains greatly under attack. Canada's Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra recently announced the release of Canada’s Aviation Climate Action Plan. This plan includes reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050. In addition, Canada's government is pushing for the goal of taking gas powered vehicles off the roads by 2035.

Reliable energy is a matter of life or death. So how do our world leaders plan to achieve their goals without damaging our way of life? We've seen the struggles Californians faced when they were met with an energy crisis earlier this year due to a heatwave. After a surge in sales of electric cars, those who had such a vehicle were instructed by their government to refrain from charging them to keep the pressure off of the electric grid, which held back many people from the ability to drive. If they had gas powered vehicles, driving may not have been a concern for them.

Alex Epstein has a will to educate and inform people of the world about the role of oil and gas as a reliable source of energy, as well as debunk the false ideas spread by climate activists who haven't weighed the benefits of fuel compared to electrical energy. Nor can their goals be realistically achieved without having consequences and reliability issues

Epstein joined Calgarians and the Alberta Prosperity Project to teach us in depth about the importance of fossil fuels, bring us the facts, and expose the false hope in mass electric energy.

