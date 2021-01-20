Amazon exec offers to help Biden reach 100 million vaccinations in first 100 days

AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Amazon has extended an offer to President Joe Biden to assist with the national COVID-19 vaccine distribution. In a letter addressed to the new 46th President of the United States by Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark, the company stated that it is ready and willing to assist the president in distributing doses of the vaccine, which have remained out of reach for many Americans in hard-hit states like New York and California.

Amazon’s offer to assist Biden in fighting the coronavirus follows the new president’s promise to make the pandemic his top priority.

“Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration,” Clark said.

“As the nation’s second-largest employer, Amazon has over 800,000 employees in the United States, most of whom are essential workers who cannot work from home,” he wrote.

“We are proud of the role our employees have played to help customers stay safe and receive important products and services at home, which is critical for people with underlying medical conditions and those susceptible to complications from COVID-19. The essential employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, AWS data centers, and Whole Foods Market stores across the country who cannot work from home should receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time. We will assist them in that effort.”

“We have an agreement in place with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider to administer vaccines on-site at our Amazon facilities. We are prepared to move quickly once vaccines are available,” he added. “Additionally, we are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort.”

“Since the beginning of this crisis, we have worked hard to keep our workers safe. We are committed to assisting your administration’s vaccination efforts as we work together to protect our employees and continue to provide essential services during the pandemic,” Clark concluded.

According to NBC News, Clark made a similar request to the Centers for Disease Control to vaccinate Amazon’s essential workers last month.