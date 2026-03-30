Ambassador says U.S. 'loves doing business with Alberta'

When it comes to finding a market for oil and gas exports, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra praised Premier Danielle Smith for delivering the message that the United States has been “a very reliable and positive partner for Alberta.”

Smith's pitch that it's been “a great relationship,” one that should be continued and even grown more, has been “very interesting approach” to President Donald Trump's administration.

“From our perspective, that's a pretty good approach to our trade team and to the president,” Hoekstra said, with Levant noting the backlash Premier Smith has received for her pro-American message.

“She's been called a traitor for having that kind of constructive rapport with the U.S.,” Levant said, highlighting critics who say Smith has “sold out” by not attacking Trump.

The Alberta premier is “standing up for her constituents,” replied the ambassador. “She's going to bring more wealth, more jobs and more prosperity to Alberta,” he said, noting the province sends more money to Ottawa than it collects through equalization payments.

“We've got to get away from the rhetoric,” Hoekstra said, slamming who suggested Smith was somehow a “traitor” to Canada. “What are the end results that you are going to see as Canadian citizens,” the former congressman from Michigan wondered.

At a recent industry event in Houston, “there was somebody else pitching oil” Hoekstra warned. “Let me guess, the Venezuelans?” replied Levant.

“The current president of Venezuela was there,” confirmed Hoekstra, as Levant noted this is Alberta's primary competitor in terms of oil exports — and exemplifies the stark contrast between ethical oil and conflict oil.

Premier Smith was pitching Alberta as seeking to be the preferred supplier to the U.S., Hoekstra explained. Given the lengthy history and extensive ties that already exist between the two countries, “Canada would be poised to win” any contest for selling energy to the U.S., he said.

Watch the full interview

“Same thing with autos,” he said, suggesting “Canada can make a compelling case” regarding why Americans and Canadians should be doing business. “What we hear from Canada is we're at war with the United States,” Hoekstra said, referring to decisions like blocking American alcohol sales or restricting American firms from government procurement deals.

Levant, who acknowledged he's no friend of Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, suggested the Liberals have amped up anti-American rhetoric in recent times.

“There is a reason why,” Hoekstra said, describing the issue as “vote rich” but questioning if anti-Americanism is truly practical.

“We're not going to tell Canada what to do,” the Ambassador said.

Watch the full, 60-minute interview between Ezra Levant and Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on this page.