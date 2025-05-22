Ambulance rerouted as pro-Hamas rally blocks the road

An ambulance in Toronto transporting an eight-year-old boy in medical distress was forced to reroute due to a pro-Hamas protest this past weekend. The situation apparently did not merit an emergency according to police, who did nothing to disperse the crowd as the ambulance approached.

“Police have emergency powers and if officers determine that demonstrators need to be moved to facilitate emergency access, they will act accordingly,” Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer told the Toronto Sun.

“In this case, the ambulance did not activate its lights or sirens — a clear indication of an emergency — and officers were not advised of any urgent need to clear a path,” Sayer said. “If someone required an emergency run to the hospital, they would have taken immediate action.”

But video evidence posted online by user @realitydocu on X contracted that statement.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed in on the police's inaction in this incident and their statement after the fact.

“How dare the Toronto police not only turn a blind eye to enforcing the law and ignoring the Criminal Code in Canada, but now they lie about their actions,” David said. Police officials “have no idea” what they've done to the service's image, he added.

“If this mob was chanting death to blacks, death to Indians, death to gays, do you think the Toronto Police Service would tolerate this for one demonstration? So why the double standard, why is it OK to chant genocide to the Jewish people when if it was any other identity, it would be shut down immediately.”

Lying about the incident further harms police credibility, Sheila said.

“How do you trust the cops who will testify in court when they flat-out lie like this? How do you trust them to properly fill out a statement to accurate record the details of your crime, to act on the crime that you are reporting when they will lie about this.”