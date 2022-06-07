'Americans should be wary' when Biden says no amendment is absolute: Libby Emmons of The Post Millennial

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News was present at the Young Women's Leadership Summit 2022, an event hosted by Turning Point USA in Dallas, Texas that aims to promote women leadership and conservative values.

During this three-day event, we managed to interview many high-profile speakers. One of the speakers we talked to is Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial.

Libby spoke to Rebel News about her satisfaction with many women attending the event to show support for conservative values. She showed support for Turning Point USA having this event since she thought it brought women together and strengthened the culture of conservatism in women.

She also spoke about her frustrations with the Biden administration claiming that no right is absolute. She condemned that rhetoric since it implies that the administration is in charge of the United States instead of the people.

Libby also expressed concern with Biden's rhetoric, since it would also imply that Americans would not have the right to not have unreasonable search and seizures occur to them, as well as other rights that are stated in the United States Constitution.

