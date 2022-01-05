An inside look at just how far Canada's state broadcaster has fallen

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at a trending article from a now-former CBC producer, Tara Henley, titled "Speaking Freely: Why I resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation".

The article details just how far Canada's state broadcaster has fallen — alongside the rest of Canada's legacy bailout media, for that matter.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about Tara Henley's letter on her resignation from the CBC:

Here's the key line in her whole thing, look at this: To work at the CBC now is to accept the idea that race is the most significant thing about a person, and that some races are more relevant to the public conversation than others. It is, in my newsroom, to fill out racial profile forms for every guest you book; to actively book more people of some races and less of others. To work at the CBC is to submit to job interviews that are not about qualifications or experience — but instead demand the parroting of orthodoxies, the demonstration of fealty to dogma. It is to become less adversarial to government and corporations and more hostile to ordinary people with ideas that Twitter doesn’t like. Can you believe it? They fill out forms racially profiling the people they invite on their shows — how gross is that?

