Annual Hanukkah event shunned by Calgary mayor attended by community in massive numbers

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced the day before the city's annual menorah lighting celebration that she would not be attending the event, describing it as "political."

1/2 On the eve of a beloved Calgary tradition, the annual menorah lighting at City Hall, I have learned that the event has been repositioned to be political. This breaks my heart.



It is with great regret and sadness that I will not be attending. My statement is posted here. pic.twitter.com/ttx8E7LQII — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) December 7, 2023

She followed up with a tweet noting the "change" pushing her to withdraw from attending, which advertised the event as a venue of unity, support for Israel, and a celebration of Jewish culture.

2/ This is the poster that came out today, clearly indicating support for Israel. The menorah lighting has always been in support of the Calgary Jewish community. This change in focus was a surprise to many of us. pic.twitter.com/uKaXFKsPLX — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) December 7, 2023

I strongly encourage viewers to read Gondek's full statement. Consider how she describes the division between politics and religion. Then, keep in mind her approach to arresting Calgary pastors for violating COVID rules, or her silence when churches in Alberta became the targets of arsonists.

Gondek faced an onslaught of criticism from many Canadian politicians for her bizarre political messaging.

Premier Smith disagrees with Mayor Gonek's decision not to attend Calgary's annual menorah lighting.



"We stand by the Jewish community," says Smith, who is sending representatives to festivities in Calgary and Edmonton.



MORE: https://t.co/MEKaumegie pic.twitter.com/ifwFpmFVX7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 7, 2023

1/ An appalling decision by @JyotiGondek to boycott the Chanukah Menorah lighting.



Chanukah isn’t some “interfaith” celebration of “diversity,” as implied by her embarrassingly parodic word salad.



It celebrates the culmination of a successful Jewish military campaign to… https://t.co/UMkc0zZl0G — Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) December 8, 2023

Jewish community leaders in Calgary also responded strongly.

This event has been attended by all of Calgary's mayors since it began 35 years ago. This year, the annual Hanukkah celebration, taking place exactly two months after the horrific Hamas attacks on Israel, was attended by the city's Jewish community in massive numbers.

To see more of our coverage of the effects of the Israel-Hamas war in Canada, go to DeportHamas.com.