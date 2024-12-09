HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel protesters gather outside BAYT Synagogue

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, Ontario, amid a heavy police presence intended to keep the peace. “Go back to Europe!” protestors yelled across from the synagogue.

York Regional Police (YRP) warned commuters to plan for an alternative route should traffic be diverted. They are attempting to keep protestors and pro-Israel counter-protestors separate to avoid incident.

“Residents can expect there will be an increased police presence in the demonstration area and surrounding neighbourhood,” reads a news release. It did not indicate where the demonstration was taking place.

HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel protesters gather outside of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, Ontario



Police are attempting to keep the two groups separate.



Updates to follow at @RebelNewsOnline! pic.twitter.com/h3rs1DzdM4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

YRP says its primary role, when policing a public demonstration, is to keep the peace. They made a solemn promise beforehand to safeguard Charter rights, but clarified those protections do not extend to threats of violence or acts of violence.

The police force said it will also enforce municipal bylaws, which prohibits demonstrations and counter-demonstrations that incite hatred, intimidate, or advocate violence. The Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure bylaw specifically prevents gatherings within 100 metres of schools, hospitals, places of worship, childcare centres or care facilities.

“We encourage residents to report any hate crime incidents,” reads the release. “Community safety is a shared responsibility.”

According to Statistics Canada, Jews last year were the leading targets of police-reported hate crimes in the country despite accounting for less than one percent of the national population. Only 335,000 Jews live in Canada, in contrast to 1.8 million Muslims and 694,000 Arab Canadians.

NOW: "Go back to Europe!" On the streets across from a Synagogue just out of Toronto, anti-Israel protester yells out to the Jewish members.



More to come @RebelNews_CA pic.twitter.com/sYA8WfH79o — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 10, 2024

Recent testimony from Canada’s Jewish community showed widening divisions with Muslims and Arabs, who they say are responsible for “a crisis of Jew hatred in this country.”

“There is a crisis of Jew hatred in this country, the anti-Semitism emanating from the extreme right, the radical left and, to be truthful, from segments of the Muslim and Arab communities,” Simon Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, previously told the Senate human rights committee.

“We’re the low hanging fruit, the proverbial canary in the coal mine,” he added.

Rebel News electronic billboard truck is parked near the BAYT synagogue.



Protesters are expected to demonstrate against a real estate event happening inside, alleging some of the properties for sale are Palestinian land.#cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/ctkLWshyDc — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 9, 2024

Members of the YRP hate crime unit will be on site for the Thornhill demonstration, the police service confirmed.

“Any demonstrator whose behaviour crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality, can expect to be arrested,” it said.

Shooting up Jewish schools and firebombing of synagogues became commonplace after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists, reported Blacklock’s. Among the 1,200 casualties included eight Canadians.

YRP clarified that protestors engaged in criminal behaviour, who are not charged at the time of incidence, may still be arrested and charged at a later date.

PETITION: Deport Hamas! 44,043 signatures Goal: 50,000 signatures It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.

