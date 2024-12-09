HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel protesters gather outside BAYT Synagogue

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, Ontario. The hate crime unit for York Regional Police (YRP) is reportedly on site.

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, Ontario, amid a heavy police presence intended to keep the peace. “Go back to Europe!” protestors yelled across from the synagogue. 

York Regional Police (YRP) warned commuters to plan for an alternative route should traffic be diverted. They are attempting to keep protestors and pro-Israel counter-protestors separate to avoid incident.

“Residents can expect there will be an increased police presence in the demonstration area and surrounding neighbourhood,” reads a news release. It did not indicate where the demonstration was taking place.

YRP says its primary role, when policing a public demonstration, is to keep the peace. They made a solemn promise beforehand to safeguard Charter rights, but clarified those protections do not extend to threats of violence or acts of violence.

The police force said it will also enforce municipal bylaws, which prohibits demonstrations and counter-demonstrations that incite hatred, intimidate, or advocate violence. The Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure bylaw specifically prevents gatherings within 100 metres of schools, hospitals, places of worship, childcare centres or care facilities.

“We encourage residents to report any hate crime incidents,” reads the release. “Community safety is a shared responsibility.”

According to Statistics Canada, Jews last year were the leading targets of police-reported hate crimes in the country despite accounting for less than one percent of the national population. Only 335,000 Jews live in Canada, in contrast to 1.8 million Muslims and 694,000 Arab Canadians.

Recent testimony from Canada’s Jewish community showed widening divisions with Muslims and Arabs, who they say are responsible for “a crisis of Jew hatred in this country.”

“There is a crisis of Jew hatred in this country, the anti-Semitism emanating from the extreme right, the radical left and, to be truthful, from segments of the Muslim and Arab communities,” Simon Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, previously told the Senate human rights committee.

“We’re the low hanging fruit, the proverbial canary in the coal mine,” he added.

Members of the YRP hate crime unit will be on site for the Thornhill demonstration, the police service confirmed.

“Any demonstrator whose behaviour crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality, can expect to be arrested,” it said.

Shooting up Jewish schools and firebombing of synagogues became commonplace after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists, reported Blacklock’s. Among the 1,200 casualties included eight Canadians.

YRP clarified that protestors engaged in criminal behaviour, who are not charged at the time of incidence, may still be arrested and charged at a later date.





