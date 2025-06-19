Anti-CCP protesters speak out at Alberta G7 summit

Members of the Falun Gong religious movement seek to bring attention to the persecution they face under the Chinese Communist Party's rule.

  June 19, 2025

Reporting from just outside the G7 summit in Banff, Alberta earlier this week, Rebel News journalist Sydney Fizzard spoke with members of the Falun Gong religious movement about why they were holding a demonstration.

Falun Gong is a new religious movement founded in China in the 1990s that focuses on meditation, qigong exercises, and moral teachings rooted in Buddhist and Taoist traditions.

One of the organizers of the protest, from the Falun Gong Association of Calgary, explained that the group wants to raise awareness about the atrocities being committed against them by the Chinese Communist Party.

"We want to show people, especially G7 leaders, some messages to ask them to help us to stop the persecution of Falun Gong in China and overseas here," he said. "And also to stop the organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners and the Chinese people. This is our purpose for coming here," the man stated.

Another representative from the Falun Gong protest described the lack of press freedom in China compared to the West. "The problem is, in the Western world, the function of the media is to watch the government, to make sure that they're doing their job. But in China, no. It's a propaganda machine of the government," said the anti-CCP activist.

When asked about the possibility of China eventually joining the G7, President Trump stated: "It’s not a bad idea. I don’t mind that if somebody wants to see just China coming in.”

