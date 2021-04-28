PROOF: Justin Trudeau paid a liar $268,000 to defame Rebel News

Back in 2018, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) from the United States issued a startup grant to a fledgling group here in Canada called the Anti-Hate Network. Much like how the SPLC operates in the U.S., its north of the border off-shoot seems designed to smear opponents of left-wing politics.

The Anti-Hate Network even received a grant from Heritage Minister (and would-be internet censor) Steven Guilbeault's department.

It should come as no surprise then that the deputy director of the Anti-Hate Network, Elizabeth Simons, smeared Rebel News back in December 2020, alleging that the attacker in Christchurch, New Zealand was inspired to commit that horrific act because of Rebel News.

Simons finally issued an apology for the smear, stating on Twitter, “I've deleted a tweet that suggested the Christchurch terrorist was incited by Rebel News to commit violence. I did not have evidence to support that and apologize to Rebel News.”

I've deleted a tweet that suggested the Christchurch terrorist was incited by Rebel News to commit violence. I did not have evidence to support that and apologize to Rebel News. — Elizabeth Simons (@esimons_) April 26, 2021

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a more thorough look into Elizabeth Simons and the Anti-Hate Network she helps run and came to this conclusion:

Justin Trudeau is literally paying private operatives with tax dollars to spy on his political enemies and to smear them in the media and to interfere in the legal and police processes to gin up complaints and stir up strife. Justin Trudeau is paying dirty tricksters, like the confessed liar Elizabeth Simons, to smear his political enemies. She tried to do it to me and I fought back and they all admitted they're a bunch of character assassins who just made it all up. But you saw [in the video] who else they're smearing who haven't fought back. This is not my theory, this is in the contract — and you paid for this through more than $250,000 of your tax dollars.

