WATCH: Antifa in the Canadian military? Alexa Lavoie and Viva Frei discuss shocking expose
Alexa Lavoie joins political commentator Viva Frei to talk about her new report which revealed shocking connections between far-left radicals and Canada's Department of National Defence.
On Tuesday, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie revealed she tracked down the man who allegedly threw a smoke bomb inside of the church hosting Sean Feucht's Christian worship service.
Not only did the report identify the suspect, Gabriel Lepage, but that he is an employee of the Longue-Pointe military base in Montreal, working directly under the Department of National Defence.
The Rebel reporter also uncovered apparent links between Lepage and Antifa radicals, connections that raise concerns over far-left Antifa radicals operating within Canada's Department of Defence.
Alexa Lavoie joins political commentator Viva Frei to discuss her report at 3 p.m. ET.
Watch the full report below:
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-30 22:47:43 -0400The whole political and military system must be purged of anti-society people. Antifa is modelled on fascist leader Mussolini’s shock troops. Can anything good come from that?