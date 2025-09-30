WATCH: Antifa in the Canadian military? Alexa Lavoie and Viva Frei discuss shocking expose

Alexa Lavoie joins political commentator Viva Frei to talk about her new report which revealed shocking connections between far-left radicals and Canada's Department of National Defence.

Rebel News
  |   September 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Tuesday, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie revealed she tracked down the man who allegedly threw a smoke bomb inside of the church hosting Sean Feucht's Christian worship service.

Not only did the report identify the suspect, Gabriel Lepage, but that he is an employee of the Longue-Pointe military base in Montreal, working directly under the Department of National Defence.

The Rebel reporter also uncovered apparent links between Lepage and Antifa radicals, connections that raise concerns over far-left Antifa radicals operating within Canada's Department of Defence.

Alexa Lavoie joins political commentator Viva Frei to discuss her report at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the full report below:

Please help us protect Alexa Lavoie from violent Antifa thugs so she can continue reporting fearlessly!

Latest News

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa safe.

Your donation will fund urgent home-protection upgrades (professional risk assessment, monitored alarm, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, and other protective equipment) and additional private security to accompany Alexa on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding a working journalist so she can continue reporting while the investigation unfolds.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-30 22:47:43 -0400
    The whole political and military system must be purged of anti-society people. Antifa is modelled on fascist leader Mussolini’s shock troops. Can anything good come from that?