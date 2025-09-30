WATCH: Antifa in the Canadian military? Alexa Lavoie and Viva Frei discuss shocking expose

On Tuesday, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie revealed she tracked down the man who allegedly threw a smoke bomb inside of the church hosting Sean Feucht's Christian worship service.

Not only did the report identify the suspect, Gabriel Lepage, but that he is an employee of the Longue-Pointe military base in Montreal, working directly under the Department of National Defence.

The Rebel reporter also uncovered apparent links between Lepage and Antifa radicals, connections that raise concerns over far-left Antifa radicals operating within Canada's Department of Defence.

Watch the full report below: