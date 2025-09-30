We found him: The alleged smoke bomber — and his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s military

At Rebel News, we did what the Montreal police should have done. We launched a reward campaign to identify and track down the thug who thought he could get away with attacking Sean Feucht's Christian worship service with incendiary smoke bombs.

Not only did we find him — but what we uncovered may expose one of the most alarming national security breaches in recent Canadian history.

The alleged smoke bomber is Gabriel Lepage, an employee of the Longue-Pointe military base in Montreal, working directly under the Department of National Defence.

Is that why he knew how to handle incendiary devices and weapons? What kind of training is being handed out inside Canada’s military that could prepare someone to carry out this kind of attack?

Our investigation uncovered what appear to be strong ties between Lepage and Antifa radicals — links that make this story even more concerning. Antifa in Canada’s Defence Department?

Antifa is not just a fringe ideology. It’s a dangerous, extremist network willing to use violence to advance its agenda. That’s why President Donald Trump officially declared Antifa a terrorist organization.

But here in Canada, Mark Carney’s Liberal government appears to be employing Antifa extremists inside federal institutions — even within our national defence system. And worse, shielding them from accountability.

According to tips we received, Lepage’s colleagues were well aware of the viral videos showing the church attack. Our sources told us that Lepage allegedly even met with his superiors about it. Yet no one contacted the police. Instead, he quietly went on a nearly two-month leave.

When I confronted Gabriel Lepage directly, I asked him about these allegations. His response? He refused to answer, sneering that “Rebel News are not journalists.”

During the entire exchange, Lepage repeatedly texted on his phone. Moments later, a masked thug appeared out of nowhere and aggressively told us to 'Get the f*ck out' while asking his 'buddy' to follow him.

Then a bit later, two other masked Antifa thugs showed up on bicycle and one of them physically attacked me, violently grabbing for my GoPro strapped around my neck. The camera was ripped off and dropped to the ground.

A woman with greenish hair arrived with a white car and seems to have helped them to leave the premises. Ask yourself: was Lepage summoning Antifa to attack us and to help him?

Shockingly, the police never arrived — even after claiming a patrol car was on the way. Instead, I was the one threatened with arrest, accused of “harassment” for daring to investigate a man allegedly tied to a violent hate crime.

According to my sources, after our interaction with Lepage, the Department of National Defence held a meeting warning employees not to leak information about this to the media.

But imagine if the target had been different. What if it wasn’t a Christian church attacked, but a mosque? Would authorities have buried the story then?

When I later returned to film my introduction outside the Longue-Pointe base, a private security agent from National Defence crossed the street, appearing to take a photo of me — though he later denied it.

I sent emails to the Longue-Pointe base, the Department of National Defence, the Minister of National Defence, and the Union. I asked them directly if Gabriel Lepage — the man linked to the church attack — is indeed their employee.

I also asked them to confirm whether Lepage met with supervisors about the incident, as my sources told me. I gave them 24 hours to respond. At the time of this publication, none of them replied.

This story deserves international attention. If Antifa radicals are embedded within our national defence institutions, shielded by unions and protected by a woke government, then this isn’t just about a church attack — it’s about a systemic national security failure.

Gabriel Lepage allegedly threw two smoke bombs into a church — an act that could amount to both hate crimes and mischief under the Criminal Code. Yet he’s still free, working in a sensitive federal institution.

Meanwhile, the SPVM investigation is still ongoing. They have our statements. We’ll keep pressing for answers. Because if the government won’t hold extremists to account, we will.