On Friday, just two days before the announcement of the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Mark Carney held a closed-door event in Milton, Ontario. Carney, who has been notably evasive with the media — particularly independent outlets — appeared to double down on his strategy of avoiding scrutiny.

Mark Carney has been caught multiple times making questionable statements. Among them, he falsely claimed that Brookfield Asset Management's headquarters relocation from Toronto to New York City had nothing to do with him. He also stated that Canada is the largest supplier of semiconductors to the United States — a claim that contradicts reality. These incidents have only heightened suspicions about his transparency and credibility.

Adding to the controversy, the Liberal Party revealed today that only 135,000 out of 400,000 registered voters have been verified, leaving a staggering 265,000 names unverified. This revelation has sparked questions about the integrity of the verification process. Should Elections Canada be investigating this discrepancy? The silence from party officials only fuels speculation.

Rebel News was on the ground at Elevate — Milton's premier sports and recreation center — to cover the event. It didn’t take long before Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden, accompanied by two RCMP officers, asked the Rebel News team to leave the premises. When questioned about who was footing the bill for the RCMP presence — taxpayers or private party funds — the officers refused to answer. This raises a significant question: Why are private RCMP officers being deployed for a candidate who hasn't even been elected yet?

After Rebel News was forced outside, the event organizers went even further by calling the police to remove them from the property entirely. As if that weren't enough, the blinds were closed to ensure that no one could see what was happening inside. The excessive secrecy begs the question: What does Mark Carney have to hide?

Adding to the mystery, Carney has been notably more open with American media than with Canadian outlets. This preference raises a simple but serious question: If Carney is so keen to avoid Canadian journalists, should he be running for office in Canada or the United States?

As the situation unfolds, Canadians are left wondering about the transparency and accountability of a man who could soon lead the Liberal Party — and potentially the country.