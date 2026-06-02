Mark Carney welcomed into a Toronto Jewish temple. Why?

That was quite the sight at the Holy Blossom temple in midtown Toronto last Monday.

For there was the antisemite/anti-Israel Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, being welcomed into this synagogue with open arms. Carney was ostensibly there to deliver a speech on antisemitism. No, seriously…

That’s rich, isn’t it? Especially since during his speech Carney never even mentioned the day of infamy that was Oct. 7, 2023. You know, the single biggest one-day massacre of Jews post-Holocaust? But never mind…

And talk about sporting a checklist of odious bona fides.

Consider that this PM is all about rewarding Islamist terrorism vis-à-vis recognizing “Palestine” as a state. This PM has stated that he would arrest Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he ever step foot upon Canadian soil. This is the PM who says, “Muslim values are Canadian values” (what does that even mean?) This is the PM who will not march in the Walk With Israel event next Sunday given that he has shamefully abandoned the Canadian Jewish community.

Carney says the "covenant" between Canadians is broken when people are targeted for their "faith," "origin," or "identity." pic.twitter.com/HYJaAm7jQX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2026

And yet there he was virtue-signalling at Holy Blossom.

It was gross.

Then again, the left-leaning, self-hating Jews at this temple could care less. They are pre-conditioned to vote Liberal, it would seem. It’s baffling.

Rebel News did try to get answers to many questions, but this proved no easy task.

Par for the course, only state-funded and state-approved members of the mainstream media were allowed into the venue.

OK, no problem, we reckoned. We’d hang out in the parking lot and interview attendees.

Um, big problem, actually…

Somebody claiming to be the venue’s security head honcho (he would not show his security guard licence though) told us to vamoose. No impolite questions allowed, you see, move along, move along…

Carney announces his new "advisory council on rights, equality and inclusion," which features antisemites like former Liberal MP Omar Alghabra.



"The first responsibility of that council is to address antisemitism from four different directions," the PM says. pic.twitter.com/iCm285zSju — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2026

And handsy cops with the Toronto Police Service were only too happy to do his bidding.

But get this: the security fellow actually had the audacity to demand that Rebel News be removed from the SIDEWALK outside the temple! He failed to get his way.

Yet, what a bizarre day. Like, what was Holy Blossom thinking in terms of letting someone like Carney into this temple in the first place?

As for Carney, all we can think of is our all-time favourite Yiddish word: chutzpah. It means sheer, unadulterated gall. How else can you explain his presence there?

Then again, that’s the thing with Mark Carney: sometimes you get the “elbows up” shtick. Other times, all you get is a raised middle finger…