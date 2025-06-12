'Antithesis to the woke agenda': Nadine Ness on Unified Grassroots movement

Rebel News has been covering the Global Energy Show in Calgary this week, which has attracted more than 30,000 attendees from all across the world. The annual event is an opportunity for those in Alberta's oil and gas industry to showcase innovations, form new partnerships and continue to grow the global energy business.

In this report, we spoke with Nadine Ness. She's the organizer behind the growing Unified Grassroots movement in Saskatchewan.

If that name sounds familiar to you, Ness spoke at Rebel News' town hall event in Regina, where she detailed the best way for Saskatchewanians to push Premier Scott Moe to hold a referendum on the prospect of provincial separation.

Ness told us how a small meeting with family overnight turned into a rapidly expanding Facebook group during the pandemic. Before she knew it, Unified Grassroots had grown to 2,500 people.

“During COVID, we were very much against the mandate forcing vaccines onto the population,” she said. “We weren't necessarily a protest group, we were advocating for more change, more influence within government.”

This led to a shift in strategy, with Ness's organization focusing on becoming involved in the democratic process.

“We're essentially an entity that pushes against the woke agenda,” she explained. “And with the woke agenda comes the attack on our natural resources.”

Given the abundance of natural resources in Saskatchewan, this area was a natural fit for a group like Unified Grassroots, she said.

“We're the antithesis to the woke agenda, we want to push for more liberty, more natural resources. Basically, unleashing the potential of Saskatchewan,” Ness explained.

The next step for Unified Grassroots was to build funding to conduct polls on sentiments for Western independence and the performance of Premier Moe.

Continued growth in the movement will send a message to Ottawa, Ness said, hopeful to influence change in the federal government which has, so far, “stifled” the development of Saskatchewan's natural resources.

With Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals capturing another electoral victory in April, Ness said the increased support for separatist sentiments in Western Canada is forcing change in the federal government.

Unfortunately, Ness believes “he's going to try to accommodate the east — Ontario and Quebec — more,” she said. “I don't think (Carney's) values are going to be squashed enough for him to push for more Western energy.”