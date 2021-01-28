AOC accuses Ted Cruz of trying to have her murdered during attack on Capitol

Progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez alleged that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “almost had [her] murdered” when pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ocasio-Cortez made the allegation after Cruz agreed with a comment she made on Twitter in reference to the current GameStop stock controversy. The Democrat called out the investing app Robinhood for blocking retail investors from purchasing several stocks, including GameStop, amid a Reddit community’s war on hedge funds. Ocasio-Cortez said that she would support a hearing to get to the bottom of Robinhood’s decision.

“This is unacceptable,” she wrote of the app. “We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

In response, Cruz said he fully agreed with her message. He was immediately pounced upon by her followers, who accused him of having tried to get Ocasio-Cortez killed during the attack on Capitol Hill.

“Ted playing nice after he tried to get AOC killed during an insurrection,” wrote YouTube entertainer Blaine Gibson. “We all see you Ted.”

Ocasio-Cortez said that she would be happy to work with any other Republicans on the issue of Robinhood, but alleged that Cruz almost had her murdered and demanded that he sit the issue out.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she wrote. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

In response to the Democrat’s accusations, Cruz only had this to say, according to a reporter on Capitol Hill: "You know, there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It's, it's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others."