AOC says the South must be liberated: “Not red states, they are suppressed states”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched an incendiary attack on conservatives, claiming that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states,” and that they must be liberated in order to “heal” the United States of America.

In an hour-long Instagram video from Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez said it was necessary for southern Democrats to organize, and pointed to the recent Senate runoff elections in Georgia as a “really good example of black women leading the way, with multiracial and multicultural organizations leading the way.” She said that Democratic turnout is proof that southern states are not red states.

“They are suppressed states. Which means the only way that our country is going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states, the actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people — from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way. That’s the only way.”

Earlier this month, Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, after turnout for Republicans failed to best Democratic efforts, led by activist and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The Republican Party damaged its chances of winning by pursuing claims that elections in the state had been rigged, instead of focusing on voter turnout. According to the Daily Wire, fringe Trump supporters used their social media accounts to encourage people to boycott the polls, while spreading false claims that Republican Senate candidates were going to be arrested alongside state-level GOP officials.

The New York Times reports that Georgia leans right politically, and said that Republicans found themselves at a disadvantage as they were “handicapped by Mr. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat, which robbed them of what might have been their best argument for election: that they would be a check on liberal excesses in a government controlled by Democrats.”

The Times found that polling indicated that the best message for Republican voters was that winning the Georgia Senate election would serve as a check on the Biden administration. However, Republicans failed to properly deploy the message, due to Trump’s insistence on pursuing election fraud claims.

With the two Georgia wins, all three branches of government will soon be controlled by the Democrats, as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.