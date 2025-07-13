The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) proposed a clear referendum question: "Do you agree that Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?" This complies with the Clarity Act.

Thomas Lukaszuk, former Progressive Conservative MLA and deputy premier, has a competing petition to keep Alberta in Canada. Approved June 30 before the new rules took effect, his petition needs 294,000 signatures.

This non-binding policy question, which Elections Alberta hasn't recognized as constitutional, is a tactic to prevent a legitimate secession question for five years if it fails to gather signatures.

Lukaszuk’s actions are a nuisance and a distraction, reflecting his desire for public attention, according to Jeffrey Rath. He represents the "old progressive conservatives" who shifted left, leading to the NDP's rise and economic damage in Alberta.

Remaining in Canada means higher taxes, arbitrary regulations, and loss of freedoms, according to Rath. If Alberta were independent with low taxes and regulations, it wouldn't join Canada under current conditions.

He suggests that loyalty to Canada is meaningless when the government infringes on liberties and harms the economy. “We want Alberta to return to its original values: low taxes, less regulation, and government out of our lives.”

The separatist APP filed its petition July 4, and will have 120 days to collect 177,000 signatures.

