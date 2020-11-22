Applying for a job in 2025: The Woke Interview

Think it’s hard getting a job during COVID-19? Just wait five years until it’s nearly impossible.

If artificial intelligence doesn’t eliminate your job, wokeness will be another hoop you’ll have to jump through to attain employment.

But hey, Trudeau and his friends at the World Economic Forum seem to be dreaming up universal basic income so you won’t even need a job in the future!

Just sit at home, play video games and collect CERB. Just don’t say anything bad on the internet or they’ll cut off your welfare.

Stay woke. And good luck on your job search.

