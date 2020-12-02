Are you obedient? Prove it!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the authority granted to public health doctors like Eileen de Villa and Theresa Tam in controlling the rest of us under the guise of COVID-19 prevention.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“A doctor is like a lawyer, like any professional expert. She gives advice; and the patient, or client, gives instructions. A doctor can tell you to lose weight, to stop smoking or drinking, lots of good advice. But at the end of the day, you’re a grown-up; you can make the decision. It’s part of freedom. “Well, de Villa has all the instincts of a doctor, telling people how to live. And good for her, but they’re just opinions. “Unlike practicing doctors, though, she doesn’t have to convince people — she orders people. I’ve never heard of a public health officer, ever, that isn’t authoritarian. By nature, if you’re a doctor and go into the public health field, you are a control freak, you are someone who seeks to impose your will on everyone, and you are blinded by your own “expertise”.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

