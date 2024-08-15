Argentinian President Milei criticizes UK's approach to free speech

Milei contrasted Argentina's push for freedom with the censorship in England.

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP
Argentinian President Javier Milei voiced strong criticism of what he perceives as England's shift towards restrictive policies on freedom of expression.

Milei, known for his outspoken nature, drew a stark contrast between his administration's approach and recent developments in the United Kingdom.

"We are undertaking a change of paradigm, not only economic, but also social, political and cultural," Milei stated, emphasizing that Argentina is moving in a different direction from many other countries. "While other countries propose censorship, we propose freedom of expression."

The Argentinian leader specifically pointed to England, claiming that since "the socialists came to power, they are putting people in jail for posting on social networks."

Milei also took aim at journalists, suggesting that some dislike the loss of their "monopoly of the microphone" and the ability to "distort and dirty, slander at no cost." He argued that social media has leveled the playing field, allowing for more organic dissemination of information.

The president concluded by inviting "the rest of the free world to participate in a country under reconstruction," positioning Argentina as a bastion of freedom in contrast to what he characterizes as growing cultural and religious tensions in other nations.
