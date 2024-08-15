Argentinian President Milei criticizes UK's approach to free speech
Milei contrasted Argentina's push for freedom with the censorship in England.
Argentinian President Javier Milei voiced strong criticism of what he perceives as England's shift towards restrictive policies on freedom of expression.
"We are undertaking a change of paradigm, not only economic, but also social, political and cultural," Milei stated, emphasizing that Argentina is moving in a different direction from many other countries. "While other countries propose censorship, we propose freedom of expression."
The Argentinian leader specifically pointed to England, claiming that since "the socialists came to power, they are putting people in jail for posting on social networks."
Milei also took aim at journalists, suggesting that some dislike the loss of their "monopoly of the microphone" and the ability to "distort and dirty, slander at no cost." He argued that social media has leveled the playing field, allowing for more organic dissemination of information.
