Arrest made after death threat directed at Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police announced an arrest in relation to a death threat issued against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown this week, with 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria being charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Local outlet CP24 reported a threat was emailed to the mayor's office, taking aim at Brown along with his wife and son.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies weighed on the arrest amid an ongoing surge in crime in the Greater Toronto Area.

“How serious were the threats?” wondered David, who previously detailed the enhanced police protection Mayor Brown was receiving. “Was this somebody ranting after a drunken bender? Or did he have actual tangible plans to go to Mayor Brown's house in Brampton and carry out this atrocity?”

Brown is entitled to safety, David added, but cited a double standard when it comes to the mayor. Comparing the issue to a victim of domestic abuse, David wondered if anyone else would “get around-the-clock protection” — especially as Brampton battles a rise in crime.

“If this was a valid threat, and we don't know if it is, maybe he needs protection. Maybe he needs to go to a safe place, undisclosed. But it's the double standard: one law for me, one law for thee,” he said, recalling Mayor Brown's COVID-era hypocrisy.

The accused masked his identity, showing a degree of “malice and forethought,” added Sheila. “If he needed protection, yes that's great. But if you're anybody else, the police say, well get a restraining order,” as though that “piece of paper is going to keep the crazy person away.”

Less privileged residents “have to deal with Carney's revolving door justice system,” she said, slamming the Liberals' bail reform policies.