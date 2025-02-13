Aussie nurses who boasted about 'killing' Israeli patients FLEE and REFUSE police interview

Two NSW nurses who threatened to kill Jewish patients and boasted about sending Israelis to “hell” have gone into hiding and are refusing to cooperate with police.

Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, both from Bankstown Hospital in Sydney’s south-west, sparked national outrage after a video surfaced showing them in NSW Health scrubs making violent antisemitic threats.

The footage, filmed by Israeli influencer Max Veifer on the Chatruletka app, captures the pair stating they would deny medical treatment to Jewish patients and instead kill them.

"You have no idea how many (Israelis) came to this hospital and I sent them to Jehannam (hell)," Nadir said, making a throat-slitting gesture.

Abu Lebdeh added, "One day your time will come and you will die the most horrible death."

Despite the gravity of their statements, both nurses have refused to be voluntarily interviewed by police. Detectives are reviewing the full, unedited footage along with CCTV, but no charges have been laid yet.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb defended the decision not to make immediate arrests, saying officers needed to complete their investigation. "It’s important that we put all these pieces together for a complete picture of what has occurred," Webb told ABC radio. "What people have seen so far is definitely a hate crime. This is a racial hatred on a level that I haven't seen before."

Both Nadir and Abu Lebdeh have now gone into hiding. Nadir, 27, has barricaded himself inside his townhouse, refusing to leave. A neighbour told mainstream media that an angry individual had recently confronted him at his door.

Meanwhile, Abu Lebdeh’s family claims she has fled to an undisclosed location. Her brother Mohammad said she has been "stressed sick" over the backlash.

Following public outrage, both nurses have been stripped of their medical licences. The Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW confirmed their deregistration, which bars them from practising anywhere in Australia.

Health Minister Mark Butler condemned their comments, stating, "Australians have a right to feel safe wherever they go and nowhere should be safer than a hospital. Their sickening comments – and the hatred that underpins them – have no place in our health system and no place anywhere in Australia."

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the scandal had severely damaged public trust in the health system. "We cannot have examples of naked racism from public servants exhibited on social media or anywhere," he said.

Both Nadir and Abu Lebdeh have since issued apologies, with Nadir claiming the incident "a joke and a misunderstanding." However, their refusal to face police questioning and their sudden disappearance have only fuelled further outrage.