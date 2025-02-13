WATCH: The FULL TRUTH about the chilling nurse video story

It’s been a wild 30 hours since the now-infamous video emerged of two NSW nurses openly laughing and bragging about ‘killing’ Israeli patients at Bankstown Hospital. The footage sent shockwaves across the country, but the response — or lack of it — from certain groups has been just as revealing.

Almost 30,000 people have already signed my petition at TerrorDoctor.com, demanding actual consequences, not just hollow words and fake outrage. Because let’s be real — if the situation were reversed, we’d be seeing national headlines for weeks, yet now, the usual activists and politicians who cry ‘Islamophobia’ at every opportunity are suddenly silent.

Where are the peak Islamic bodies that are always the first to claim victimhood? Where is Lidia Thorpe? Mehreen Faruqi? And what about Fatima Payman, who never misses a chance to wail about supposed anti-Muslim sentiment? Yet when a fellow Afghan refugee, a nurse in a hijab like hers, boasts about murdering Jews — nothing.

Anyone hear Fatima Payman today?



She’s unusually silent for some reason



I'm sure it has nothing to do with a fellow Israel-hating Afghan refugee who has been caught bragging about killing Jewish patients pic.twitter.com/Wj6MuG3QAn — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 12, 2025

They have exposed themselves as frauds who should never be taken seriously again.

And those who did speak up? Even Anthony Albanese couldn’t bring himself to acknowledge the ideology behind this kind of hatred—something he has no problem doing when it involves white supremacists. Ironically, the strongest condemnation came from Pauline Hanson, the very person these same activists love to smear as a ‘racist.’

Media Release | Immigrants who nurse hatred – don't say I didn't warn you



The disgusting hatred of two nurses towards an Australian Jewish patient at a hospital in Bankstown this week exemplifies every danger about immigration from nations that foster extremist ideologies that… pic.twitter.com/Rsn6uh75bN — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) February 12, 2025

These weren’t extremists sitting in some radical mosque. These were nurses, paid by the Australian taxpayer to care for the sick. The ugly truth is that these views are mainstream in parts of Western Sydney, which is why they felt comfortable enough to say it out loud. I’ve spoken to nurses and doctors who are too afraid to go public but confirm that this was not an isolated incident. Even non-Jewish staff at Bankstown Hospital have faced discrimination, and complaints have been ignored.

The rot runs deep, and it’s time for real action. A clear example of that is when the mainstream media hit the streets of Bankstown to ask locals what the think, they didn't have to look far for people to share the same sick sentiment. 'I stand with them,' he said as he showed his support for the vile and antisemitic death threats.

NSW Police have indicated they will lay charges — good. But that’s not enough. Thankfully, at least, the pair have now been deregistered from practising anywhere in Australia. No more hiding behind bureaucratic delays. And if one of them is here on a new citizenship, send him back to Afghanistan.

This isn’t just about two nurses. It’s about a systemic issue that has been ignored for too long. Authorities must investigate every hospital where this kind of hatred festers. And if they won’t, we’ll keep exposing it ourselves.