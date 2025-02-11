EXPOSED: Identity of terror 'doctor' revealed as Afghan refugee

A NSW hospital worker fired after threatening to kill Israeli patients has been identified as Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir, a refugee from Afghanistan who previously spoke about his dream of becoming a doctor according to new reports.

Nadir and a female colleague were suspended from their roles at Bankstown Hospital in Sydney’s west after a video of their comments circulated widely online. The pair “bragged about killing Israeli patients” in the footage.

This is not the first time Nadir has been in the public eye. In 2015, as a high school student, he was interviewed by SBS about 'disadvantaged youths' aspiring to become doctors. He shared at the time that he had fled Afghanistan with his family at the age of 12.

Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir only obtained Australian citizenship four years ago. pic.twitter.com/6mFtvNiG1T — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 12, 2025

As part of his medical ambitions, Nadir took part in the Chester Hill Helmsman Project, a program designed to help young people develop life skills. “Before the Helmsman Project I didn’t have great communication skills and now I know how best to talk to people and how to be a leader,” he said in 2014.

Nadir was also employed one day a week at a medical centre in Sydney’s CBD while working the rest of the week at Bankstown Hospital. Staff at the clinic, which is not operated by NSW Health, said they were unaware of the video until contacted by media.

The video, posted by Israeli social media user Max Veifer, allegedly shows Nadir and a woman in NSW Health scrubs speaking on Chatruletka, a video chat platform. The male healthcare worker is heard saying to Veifer, “You have no idea how many Israeli dog(s) came to this hospital and I send them to Jahannam,” using the Islamic term for hell.

The woman in the video adds, “One day your time will come and you will die the most horrible …” before the audio cuts out. She later says, “I won’t treat them, I’ll kill them.”

Supplied photos of fired NSW Health Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park condemned the remarks as “vile” and “disgusting,” assuring the Jewish community they would always receive proper care. “There is no place, no place in our hospital and health system for this sort of view to ever, ever take place,” he said.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with police from Strike Force Pearl expected to visit the hospital. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labelled the video “sickening and shameful,” warning that anyone committing antisemitic crimes would face legal consequences.