Australia at a 'turning point' as election date is locked in

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the 2025 Federal Election will be held on May 3, after visiting Governor-General Sam Mostyn on Friday morning to dissolve parliament.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton wasted no time launching his campaign, promising to strengthen the economy and tackle inflation by cutting what he called "wasteful spending."

Dutton asked voters to reflect on their circumstances under Labor’s leadership, asking, "Are you better off today than you were three years ago?" He argued that the country was "going backwards" and criticised Albanese’s focus on the failed Voice to Parliament referendum.

"Australians are doing it tough and they need help. Worse still for many, they're losing hope for their future; 29,000 small businesses have gone broke over the course of the Albanese government's first term," Dutton said in Brisbane.

In five weeks: Australia will choose between surrendering to a minority, Hamas-supporting far-left government or restoring any sense of normalcy



Pray for us pic.twitter.com/iW564k1iFb — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 28, 2025

"I don't believe that we can simply afford to continue down the current path, and that means that we can't afford three more years of Labor. Labor's economic policies and wasteful spending have increased the cost of living for everyday Australians."

In a campaign video, Dutton said Australia was at a “turning point” after three controversial years under Albanese.

Dutton also criticised Labor’s planned tax cuts, dismissing them as a "$5-a-week" relief that won’t take effect for 15 months. Instead, he pledged an immediate reduction in the fuel excise, cutting it in half to provide an estimated $28 weekly saving for families with two cars.

Energy policy is another major focus of the Liberal campaign, with Dutton pledging to lower electricity prices and increase domestic gas supply.

"I think this is a really important point and one of the big points of difference of what Labor will offer at this election and what the Coalition will offer to the Australian people," he said.

Families and small businesses are doing it tough — and one of the biggest pressures is fuel.



If elected, we’ll halve the tax on fuel for 12 months — saving families around $750 a year, or $1,500 for those with two cars. pic.twitter.com/aC1gtkdf5W — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 26, 2025

"This includes, as you know, by immediately delivering more Australian gas for Australians. It will lower energy costs and it will prepare us for the future, as we need cheaper energy, we need reliable energy and we need cleaner energy."

Dutton also promised to address housing affordability, reduce migration, boost defence spending, improve safety in major cities, and fix bulk-billing issues.

"I bring experience and a track record to this job," he said. "Importantly, I have a very experienced team... our team is united, experienced and ready for the responsibility of governing Australia. Our plan will deliver a stronger economy with low inflation."

On 3 May, vote Labor to keep building Australia's future. pic.twitter.com/1oZALrP94S — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 28, 2025

Albanese held a press conference at Parliament House at 8am, making his case for another term.

"Your vote has never been more important. And your choice has never been more clear," he told voters.

"This election is a choice between Labor's plan to keep building or Peter Dutton's promise to cut. That is the choice.

"Our government has chosen to face global challenges the Australian way: helping people under cost of living pressure, while building for the future.

"The biggest risk to Australia's future is going back to the failures of the past, the tax increases, and cuts to services that Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party want to lock in."