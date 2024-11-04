Australian football umpire suspended for controversial party costume

AFL umpire Leigh Haussen will miss the opening round of the 2025 season following his decision to dress as terrorist leader Osama bin Laden at an umpires’ end-of-year function in Melbourne.

Haussen reportedly donned the costume in a private room at a Melbourne restaurant, where the AFL umpires were celebrating the end of the season. Haussen issued an apology, saying, "I am sorry. I made an error of judgement. I never intended to offend anyone."

Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, is notorious for orchestrating the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that led to widespread devastation in the United States. The AFL confirmed that Haussen only wore the costume briefly, with a statement indicating he "wore a mask for only a short period of time before removing it."

The event, held after the 2024 Grand Final, encouraged attendees to come dressed as "characters from the 2000s." However, the AFL condemned Haussen’s costume as “inappropriate, offensive, and in poor taste.”

AFL Head of Umpiring, Stephen McBurney, noted that Haussen has "recognised the impact of his actions."

“Leigh understands the inappropriate nature of his costume,” McBurney stated. “He has reflected on that choice. Leigh is a valued member of the umpiring group with an unblemished record both throughout his umpiring career and since joining the AFL umpires list in 2017. We will support Leigh to make his return to umpiring AFL football following this suspension.”

The incident follows a string of recent controversies surrounding end-of-season costumes within the AFL. In September, six GWS Giants players faced sanctions for offensive costumes at the club’s “Wacky Wednesday” celebration. Players Toby McMullin and Cooper Hamilton received two-game suspensions for dressing as the twin towers, simulating the September 11 attacks.

