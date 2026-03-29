Avi Lewis wins NDP leadership on first ballot with 56% support

According to official results released Sunday, Lewis received 39,734 votes, well ahead of runner-up Heather McPherson, who garnered 20,899 votes, or 29 per cent support. Other candidates trailed significantly, with Tanille Johnston earning 7 per cent, Rob Ashton, who railed about eating the rich at the party's leadership convention in Winnipeg, taking 5.9 per cent. Tony McQuail finishing with 1 per cent.

Party officials reported that 70,934 ballots were cast out of 100,542 eligible voters, representing a turnout of 70.6 per cent. Of those votes, 70,930 were deemed valid. The vast majority of ballots were submitted online, with 68,754 electronic votes recorded, alongside 1,252 telephone votes and 928 mail-in ballots. Four ballots were rejected as spoiled.

In a statement accompanying the results, Chief Electoral Officer Éric Hébert-Daly praised the campaign and its candidates, saying the race reflected “the heart and soul” of the party as it works to rebuild and reconnect with voters.

Lewis’ first-ballot win avoids the need for additional rounds of voting and gives the former broadcaster and activist a clear mandate as he takes the helm of the federal NDP at a time of internal rebuilding and shifting political dynamics.

The leadership race comes as New Democrats attempt to re-establish their footing nationally after bleeding support and being reduced to just seven seats in the House of Commons, losing official party status.